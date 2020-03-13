Farm retirement workshop April 1

CEDAR FALLS -- Practical Farmers of Iowa and the financial planning firm SyversonStrege will host a workshop April 1 at the Tallgrass Prairie Center, 2412 W. 27th St. The planning process for farm transfer and farm retirement will be the topic.

The workshop is from 10 a.m. to noon, and is free to attend. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. There will be time for questions and answers following the presentation.

Each workshop will include discussion about new legislation (the SECURE Act), effective December 2019, that includes changes to individual retirement accounts, 401(k)s, required minimum distributions from a retirement account and more.

Attendees can expect a one-hour presentation followed by up to an hour of discussion with time for questions and answers. All are encouraged to come prepared with questions about farm transfer and retirement planning

RSVP at practicalfarmers.org/understanding-farm-retirement-workshops. For questions about the workshops, contact Jorgen Rose at (515) 232-5661 or jorgen@practicalfarmers.org

