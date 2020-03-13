Farm retirement workshop April 1

CEDAR FALLS -- Practical Farmers of Iowa and the financial planning firm SyversonStrege will host a workshop April 1 at the Tallgrass Prairie Center, 2412 W. 27th St. The planning process for farm transfer and farm retirement will be the topic.
The workshop is from 10 a.m. to noon, and is free to attend. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. There will be time for questions and answers following the presentation.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Each workshop will include discussion about new legislation (the SECURE Act), effective December 2019, that includes changes to individual retirement accounts, 401(k)s, required minimum distributions from a retirement account and more.
Attendees can expect a one-hour presentation followed by up to an hour of discussion with time for questions and answers. All are encouraged to come prepared with questions about farm transfer and retirement planning
MARQUEE MOON
A pair of duck cross in front of the setting moon at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg on Tuesday.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-02
A pair of male blue-winged teal have a brief tussle at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-03
A small flock of ducks takes off from Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-04
Trumpeter swans fly over water crowded with water fowl at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-05
A male red-winged blackbird establishes his territory at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-06
A duck lands under the setting moon at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-07
A trio of ring-neck ducks cruise the shallows at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-08
Flocks of ducks and geese take flight at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031020bp-wild-art-big-marsh-09
Ring-neck ducks take off at Big Marsh north of Parkersburg, Iowa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter