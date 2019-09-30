OSAGE — Mitchell County has a lot to offer, whether it be living in town or on a farm. And now, through a new promotional video, residents outside of the county will be able to discover what they already know – Mitchell County is a great place to call home.
“Mitchell County, Iowa: A Place to Call Home,” premiered at Limestone Brewers on Sept. 10, with community leaders, educators, business people, local officials, along with Farm Bureau members in attendance.
The 10-minute video, sponsored by the Mitchell County Farm Bureau, was filmed and produced by Leslie and Kristine Nelson of Market Place Video, Rockford, through a Farm Bureau Share Grant.
The purpose of the video is to showcase the values and opportunities in Mitchell County, with audiences of local residents, along with those who might be considering a move to Mitchell County.
“We intend to distribute the video via thumb drives to local businesses, industries, service clubs and organizations,” Randy Heitz, a regional manager for the Iowa Farm Bureau, said.
“We filmed local business people, community leaders, and farmers,” Mitchell County Farm Bureau’s Share Grant Committee chairman Sydney Hartogh, said. “We are hoping this will bring people back to live and work here. Our main goal is bring people back to our Mitchell County communities, where they can thrive.”
The documentary features a cross-section of main street business owners, educators and farm families all commenting on the various opportunities within Mitchell County. Youth also express why Mitchell County has been advantageous to them.
The scenes throughout the video portray various aspects of community life, interspersed with video interviews and personal testimonies of families, who have already moved into the county. Scenes depicting the beauty of the Mitchell County’s landscape, recreational sites, churches, community activities, local health facilities and farm activities also filled the screen.
Farm Bureau officials said the video will soon be posted on YouTube. For more information on obtaining or seeing the video, call (641) 732-5843 or email Mitchell.County@ifbf.org.
