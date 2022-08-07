 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farley crash kills two Cedar Falls residents

Collision
Shutterstock

FARLEY -- Authorities have released the names of the two people who were killed when a vehicle rear-ended a sanitation vehicle Tuesday on U.S. Highway 20 near Farley.

Miranda Held, 20, and Samuel Linck, 21, both of Cedar Falls, were killed in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Held was driving with Linck east on U.S. Highway 20 near mile marker 300 around 5:15 p.m. when she attempted to pass vehicles by entering a turning lane and rear-ended an eastbound sanitation vehicle driven by 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherrill that was waiting to turn north onto Olde Castle Road.

