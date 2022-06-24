Farewell luncheon for Pastor Tom Bernard at Trinity UMC in Waverly

WAVERLY -- Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., will host a farewell service with a pork loin lunch for Pastor Tom Barnard starting at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Friends and community members are encouraged to attend.

Pastor Kwang Song being appointed to serve at Trinity United Methodist Church. He was born and raised in Korea where he was a member of the Korean Methodist Church. He was ordained as a pastor in 1997. He has served as a pastor for a small rural church in South Korea, an associate pastor at Kwang-Lim Methodist Church in Seoul, a missionary in Moscow, Russia, and was director and pastor at the Kwang-Lim Moscow Mission Center.

In 2021, he moved to Chicago to attend McCormick Theological Seminary. After graduation from McCormick, he was appointed to the Korean United Methodist church in Iowa City, and joined the Iowa Annual Conference in 2007 as a full elder.

This will be his fifth appointment. He has been married to Yune Song for 31 years. They have two daughters.

His pastrol induction service is at 9:30 a.m. July 3. His first official worship service will be on at 9:30 a.m. July 10.

