Fareway donates to small businesses
Fareway donates to small businesses

New fareway logo

WATERLOO – Fareway Stores Inc. recently announced a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE). The donation provided for $1,000 or more in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.

ICCE distributed the Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. Grow Cedar Valley received $2,000 in gift cards, which will be distributed to local small businesses and their employees. Grow Cedar Valley is partnering with the three Cedar Valley Fareway Stores to announce the winners over the coming weeks.

“Local chambers have the pulse in each community and how best to serve its small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”

