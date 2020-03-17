Fareway changing its hours; allowing older customers, others, in first

WATERLOO -- Fareway officials announced Tuesday they would be changing their hours during the pandemic threat.

"At Fareway, the safety and health of our customers and employees is of utmost importance. We have already activated internal protocols, which include increased sanitation measures, store-cleaning frequency, and the availability of hand sanitizer and wipes, among other measures," said Emily Toribio, corporate outreach and communications manager.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Wednesday, all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials said the early closure will provide for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in the stores, as well as time for restocking inventory.

As part of these new hours, the first hour of business from 8 to 9 a.m. will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19, Toribio said.

"Fareway continues to work closely with state, local, and healthcare partners on mitigation, and are following appropriate recommendations from these organizations. Please continue to check our website, as Fareway will provide additional information, she said.

Love 22 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0