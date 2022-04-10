Fantasy world returns to Rod Library for seventh mini comic-con

CEDAR FALLS – A fantasy world — where you could be or create whatever you want — was reborn Saturday at Rod Library on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

The seven-year-old Wood twins, Orson and Tabitha, from Cedar Falls came to RodCon, which had been absent from the scene for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, dressed as Creepers from the popular video game Minecraft.

They walked away with a collection of goodies ranging from Pikachu and Baby Yoda headbands to a Minecraft bookmark and their own “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” they had constructed over a two-and-half-hour span at various tables.

“It’s great that the university continues to put on this event. You really attract a collection of different fandoms,” said their mother, Toni. “It’s nice just to be yourself. We’re giant dorks, and clearly we’re helping create the next generation.”

It was seventh time the mini comic-con has been held, and it attracted a few thousand people, some traveling from a few hours away and who came with their friends and families — young and old — to enjoy a plethora of arts and crafts, games, contests, panels, raffles, prizes and palm readings.

Attendees came as their favorite comics, video game and movie characters and perused craft tables manned by a spectrum of some 50 vendors and artists who hawked goods like jewelry, woodwork, leathers, crochet, comics, prints, and movie props.

People circulated in and out of the library’s main and upper floors for six hours.

Asked why the library hosts an event like RodCon, event committee member Jess Cruz responded, “Why not?”

“We are the heart of campus, and we feel we have an obligation to try and speak to the whole student body,” she said.

With diversity and inclusion being one focus, she said, “We’re encouraging people to explore pop culture, comics or whatever they may be interested in. The library is a place for everyone. It’s a place to learn, but also have fun.”

“It’s a celebration of pop culture. You own your fandom and get the chance to geek out,” said Holly Schnieders, another committee member. “But also we’re introducing other aspects of the public who may just come for the costume contest and wouldn’t necessarily be exposed to all of this.”

Craig Cafaro of Waterloo wore a Ninja Turtle-Mandalorian hybrid costume he created after many hours of crafting it at home.

“It’s great to be around like-minded people,” he said. “There’s a pretty good selection of original costumes and crafts here.”

Beth Cruise of Cedar Falls came with her daughter, Jocelyn, 11, who wore “My Hero Academia” gear, and her other children and grandchildren. One gift from the afternoon was an art print of Slytherin.

“It’s exciting to see people in different costumes and to see my kids’ reactions to it all,” she noted.

Jessica Dixon of Cedar Falls attended the event with her boyfriend, dressed as Sailor Mercury and walked away with a “poop deck” wooden sign.

“We were worried not a lot of people would be dressed up, but people really went all out,” she said. “And some of what people created is insane.”

Noted Holly Rubin, a Wartburg College student dressed as Sylvie from the Disney Plus show “Loki,” all the cosplay “makes people feel comfortable and ensures everyone had a good time.”

“Sometimes you’re not always accepted for who you are, and it’s nice to be around people who are like you.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.