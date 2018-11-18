WATERLOO – A crowd of children marveled as Spirit, a barred owl, spread her great wings at the Barnes & Noble reading stage.
Linda Nebbe, a wildlife rehabilitation specialist from Cedar Falls, looked at the giant nocturnal bird perched on her leather-gloved hand and thanked her feathery friend for the display.
Nebbe and Spirit, and a screech owl named Bob with handler Heather Bedard of Waterloo were on hand Saturday afternoon as youngsters celebrated the release of the latest “Fantastic Beasts” movie and book “The Crimes of Grindelwald” — written by J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame — by learning about real wildlife.
“Everyone is fascinated with owls. They have a presence that is, I think, deep and mysterious. It’s not like a dog that runs up and licks you. It wants nothing to do with you. And the mystery is what makes them so cool,” said Nebbe, who has nursed animals back to health for years as a member of the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project.
The nonprofit organization receives about 1,500 injured animals a year, and its goal is to return them to the wild. But Spirit and Bob couldn’t be returned to a condition where they would survive on their own, and they now help educate the public. Both owls had head injuries likely caused by automobiles. Spirit is missing an eye and has been with the Rehabilitation Project for more than 10 years. Bob has been around for seven years.
But children won’t be able to keep a real pet owl like Harry Potter’s Hedwig. Nebbe and Bedard hold federal and state licenses that allow them to work with the raptors.
“We really discourage anyone from even considering keeping a wild animal as a pet. They are very unpredictable. We just can’t meet their needs,” Nebbe said.
The Fantastic Beasts series — an offshoot of the popular Potter brand — continues to draw young people into the world of reading, said Steve Olsson, Barnes & Nobles’ assistant manager.
“It has been a huge entrance into literature for kids. There was the whole original generation of the kids that grew up with the series. … Now we have a new generation of kids who are into Harry Potter,” Olsson said.
Saturday’s book store event was the third in a series celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter title released in the United States.
