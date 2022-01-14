Famous Footwear, at Crossroads since 1979, closes

WATERLOO -- A national chain shoe store and longtime mall staple has closed its doors.

Famous Footwear, inside Crossroads Center in Waterloo, closed in the last few weeks, patrons say. The store location is dark, the phone number has been disconnected, and the website listed on the Waterloo store's Facebook page returns an error message, though the local Facebook page still was running posts as of Thursday.

Famous Footwear was first located in a 10,000-square-foot space at the Black Hawk Village Shopping Center in Cedar Falls at least as far back as March of 1973, and called itself "Iowa's Largest" in 1974 and "Mid-America's largest shoe center" by 1977, according to archived ads in The Courier.

The store moved to a 19,000-square-foot space at Crossroads Shopping Center, opening in November 1979, taking "over three-fourths of the old Hy-Vee store's space," according to a Courier article at the time.

It offered "top quality brand name shoes -- all the latest styles -- all at substantial savings!" and even employed a 19 1/2- by 7 1/2-foot blimp attached to the mall to advertise the location.

In 1994, arts and crafts store Michaels announced it wanted to move into Famous Footwear's location, and Crossroads moved Famous Footwear to two combined storefronts in the mall's upper level, where it reopened on July 1, 1994, next to The Buckle. At that time, Tracy Lumetta was the manager of Famous Footwear, and Rhonda Powers and Lloyd Timms were assistant managers.

Famous Footwear opened a second location back at the renovated Black Hawk Village in Cedar Falls in March 2003 in a 9,000-square-foot space. Customers to the grand opening could "receive a free music CD with each purchase, while supplies last," according to a Courier article on March 23 that year.

In 2017, the Cedar Falls store moved to The Bluffs, at 719 Brandilynn Blvd., where it is now the Cedar Valley's lone Famous Footwear.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.