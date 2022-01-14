Famous Footwear, at Crossroads since 1979, closes

WATERLOO -- A national chain shoe store and longtime mall staple has closed its doors.
Famous Footwear, inside Crossroads Center in Waterloo, closed in the last few weeks, patrons say. The store location is dark, the phone number has been disconnected, and the website listed on the Waterloo store's Facebook page returns an error message, though the local Facebook page still was running posts as of Thursday.
Famous Footwear was first located in a 10,000-square-foot space at the Black Hawk Village Shopping Center in Cedar Falls at least as far back as March of 1973, and called itself "Iowa's Largest" in 1974 and "Mid-America's largest shoe center" by 1977, according to archived ads in The Courier.
The store moved to a 19,000-square-foot space at Crossroads Shopping Center, opening in November 1979, taking "over three-fourths of the old Hy-Vee store's space," according to a Courier article at the time.
People are also reading…
It offered "top quality brand name shoes -- all the latest styles -- all at substantial savings!" and even employed a 19 1/2- by 7 1/2-foot blimp attached to the mall to advertise the location.
In 1994, arts and crafts store Michaels announced it wanted to move into Famous Footwear's location, and Crossroads moved Famous Footwear to two combined storefronts in the mall's upper level, where it reopened on July 1, 1994, next to The Buckle. At that time, Tracy Lumetta was the manager of Famous Footwear, and Rhonda Powers and Lloyd Timms were assistant managers.
Famous Footwear opened a second location back at the renovated Black Hawk Village in Cedar Falls in March 2003 in a 9,000-square-foot space. Customers to the grand opening could "receive a free music CD with each purchase, while supplies last," according to a Courier article on March 23 that year.
In 2017, the Cedar Falls store moved to The Bluffs, at 719 Brandilynn Blvd., where it is now the Cedar Valley's lone Famous Footwear.
Amie Rivers' favorite stories of 2021
As a reporter with The Courier beginning in 2007, I have been so fortunate to get to know my community better and learn something new every day I'm on the job. Some stories stick with you a bit more than others, especially the ones that resonated so much with the Cedar Valley that I keep hearing about their impact. Here are a few such stories I had the privilege of writing this year.
CEDAR FALLS — As students milled about outside of Cedar Falls High School awaiting the start of a Black Lives Matter protest, a few pick-up tr…
'It's life changing, even if you don't die:' Months later, survivors of COVID-19 not sure if life will ever return to normal
"The discussion is always, 'Will it go away? Will our bodies adapt, or is this something that is permanent?' Which is a big worry."
If you need to test the theory that laughter is the best medicine, you might take in an hour visiting the Payne family. They insist you do, in fact.
"There are some people that would say that Matthew was a stain on our family's reputation. That's not how we see it at all."
"The biggest thing for me, I think, is awareness for it ... but also just to remind people to be kind, be a good human."
Islamophobia was around before Sept. 11, but the attitudes changed after the attacks, with some condemning the entire religion for the actions of a few radicalized individuals.
The African American Cultural Center in Waterloo has been ignored, disparaged and beleaguered by leadership setbacks over the years. Now, they’re trying to become something the founders envisioned: a beacon of the city’s rich Black history.
A traffic stop of a Black Waterloo resident this summer has been concluded as a "case of mistaken identity," according to police, while the man police detained says he hopes for changes to how police make such stops in the future.
Three of the four races were won by Black candidates, meaning along with current Ward 4 councilor Jerome Amos, the council is majority Black for the first time in history, as well as being lead by a Black mayor.