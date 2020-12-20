Family uproots from Texas to Cedar Falls for in-person schooling

CEDAR FALLS — It's 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 8. Mackenzie Thomas sits at her desk in a comfortable home office.

A bank of windows on one side look out onto a tree in the backyard. "We get a lot of cardinals and blue jays," she says.

On the other side, a black-and-white Maine coon cat sits contentedly at her feet. Her family got 4-year-old Rugby after moving to Cedar Falls from Texas at the end of June.

The chief operating officer of Cascade Virtual, Thomas has worked remotely for the Houston-based company since 2016. But as her son was preparing to start kindergarten, the family assessed their community's COVID-19 situation – which wouldn't have allowed in-person schooling. They decided to pull up stakes and move in with her mother, who works at the University of Northern Iowa.

"My job specifically has been impacted just because of the relocation," says Thomas, but it allowed her oldest son to "have the kindergarten experience." She felt that was important and "we were fortunate to be going to Cedar Heights (Elementary School) here with some awesome teachers." Her preschooler is enrolled in the child development center at UNI.​

"I'm not 100% sure," she says about staying after the pandemic has ended. "We definitely like Cedar Falls."

