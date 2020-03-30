Family seeks prayers for Clarksville minister hospitalized with COVID-19

"The doctors are just assuming that she has it and she's in self quarantine," said Sam, in Clarksville. She has a mild cough and raspy throat. "But other than that, she is doing as well as she can be in this situation."

Sam said his dad is a "very social person" who was regularly all over the community. “As far as where he got it, we can’t really pinpoint it,” he said.

Sam, who lives in Des Moines, initially worried that he may have the virus and exposed Swinton to it on a visit from the much bigger city. But based on the timing of his visit, doctors have advised him that is not likely.

"I would like to commend the hospital staff," said Sam. "They have answered every question that I've had. They've been nothing but outstanding."

He urged people to listen to warnings from elected officials, take social distancing seriously and isolate themselves if they are feeling ill.

"He was washing his hands constantly, but I think it just might have been one of those, 'Well, we live in a small community, so it just won't come up here,'" said Sam.

Kayla Hinders, deputy city clerk, called Swinton a "great asset" to Clarksville. "He's just a good citizen and good friend and a good guy all around," she said.