Family seeks prayers for Clarksville minister hospitalized with COVID-19

WATERLOO — A longtime Clarksville pastor and former mayor has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Val Swinton was admitted to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center Thursday, according to his son, Sam. He is on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma as his body fights the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Sam said his 67-year-old father, the minister for Clarksville Church of Christ over the past 22 years, is in a difficult position.

“(Sunday) morning, the doctors called me and said due to the severity of the inflammation and the issues with his heart and his blood pressure it’s slim chances that he will make a recovery,” said Sam. He still believes progress is possible with Swinton’s case and is asking that “positive energy and prayers” be sent his dad’s way.

Swinton stepped down as Clarksville’s mayor at the end of 2019 after four years in the position. Prior to that, he served four years on the town’s city council.

Lori Peterson, Clarksville city clerk, said her counterparts in communities across the area have been checking with her on how Swinton is doing.

“He’s got friends all over that are praying for him,” she said. “At this point, that’s all we can do.”