Winneshiek County Sheriff

DECORAH – Rescue crews helped a Quad-Cities family that became stranded while tubing on the Upper Iowa River Wednesday.

Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies spotted two girls, ages 13 and 15, from Bettendorf, and their grandparents, of Davenport, shortly after noon on the river near Chattahoochie Park by Pole Line Road and Highway 52 west of Decorah.

The grandmother was on a sandbar, and the teens and grandfather were hung up on a fallen tree.

Decorah firefighters were called to help deputies bring the family ashore where they were examined by crews with Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance. No serious injuries were reported,

Winneshiek County Emergency Management and Decorah Police Department also assisted at the scene.

MANCHESTER (AP) — The owner of an eastern Iowa recycling business is accused of cheating customers who turned in cans and bottles to get back their deposit money.

Delaware County court records say 39-year-old Greg Rogers, of Manchester, is charged with theft. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The records say Rogers owns Can Do Too Redemption Center in Manchester. A criminal complaint says Rogers stole more than $10,000 from customers by not paying them or not paying them the correct amount for item redemption.

Iowa law says consumers must pay 5-cent deposits on bottled or canned beverages and can then take the containers back to a store or redemption center to get back their deposits. Beverage distributors pay redemption centers 6 cents per item returned.

