Family, pets flee house fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A Waterloo family and their pets escaped injury when a fire broke out at their home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters removed at least one dog and one cat from the house at 851 Dawson St. after they were called to a blaze in an upstairs room around 4:30 p.m.

The pets and residents sought shelter from the cold in a car while fire crews extinguished the flames and removed smoke from the residence.

The damage was limited to an upstairs bathroom. Officials said the fire may have started with incense.

The American Red Cross was called to help the residents with emergency shelter.

According to property records, the home is owned by Get The Net LLC of Waterloo and is being sold on contract.

