 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family, pets flee house fire in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

Family, pets flee house fire in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A Waterloo family and their pets escaped injury when a fire broke out at their home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters removed at least one dog and one cat from the house at 851 Dawson St. after they were called to a blaze in an upstairs room around 4:30 p.m.

The pets and residents sought shelter from the cold in a car while fire crews extinguished the flames and removed smoke from the residence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The damage was limited to an upstairs bathroom. Officials said the fire may have started with incense.

The American Red Cross was called to help the residents with emergency shelter.

According to property records, the home is owned by Get The Net LLC of Waterloo and is being sold on contract.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News