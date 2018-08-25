Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Relatives of a La Porte City teen who disappeared in April said they feel a sense of closure after remains were found in Wolf Creek near where he went missing.

“He’s not suffering anymore,” Michael Wilson of Waterloo, father of 16-year-old Jake Wilson told The Courier on Friday.

Jake disappeared April 7 after saying he wanted to walk down to the creek and would be right back. Kayakers found human remains in the creek downstream from La Porte City on Aug. 14. While a cause of death hasn’t been determined and positive identification through DNA hasn’t been completed, authorities said the remains are “consistent” with what they expected to find.

And Bruce Wilson -- Michael Wilson’s father, Jake’s grandfather -- said he is sure the remains are those of Jake.

“It wasn’t the conclusion we wanted,” Bruce Wilson said. He paused to gain his composure then continued “He’s with God. … Jake is being taken care of.”

The grandfather said he is a religious person and doesn’t see Jake’s apparent death as an end but as a moment of separation, and that they will someday be reunited.

As Michael Wilson recounted the times he spent fishing with his son, he urged parents to make more time for their children and to listen to them.

“Life is short,” he said.

Bruce Wilson expressed thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who turned out in the days following the disappearance to search the La Porte City area through harsh weather looking for his grandson.

“Most of them didn’t know him. That restored by faith in humanity,” Bruce Wilson said.

Jake’s parents are separated. His mother lives in La Porte City, and his father lives in Waterloo.

The father’s side of the family is planning a memorial service for next weekend. The event will be 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Candeo Church, 1405 Greenhill Road in Cedar Falls.

Bruce Wilson said Jake favored the Chicago Bears football team and encouraged attendees to dress in Bear apparel.

Former funeral services haven’t been announced.

They have also set up a memorial fund at Veridian Credit Union. Proceeds will go for expenses and the remainder will be used as a college fund for Jake’s younger brother or be passed on to an autism charity, Bruce Wilson said.

