Family of missing man: 'Keep hope alive'

"With the brain tumor, it causes him to have dementia-like symptoms ... He has exit-seeking behaviors where he just, for no rhyme or reason, just wants to leave," Sobczak said.

"He is fast and he is smart enough to know when to sneak out," she said. "We once had 17 people keeping an eye on him, and he evaded them."

Jensen also had a tendency to think he is in trouble, which might cause him to hide.

"That's why were are telling people to looking in barns and sheds and outbuildings," she said. "He could be anywhere. There is no bad place to look and re-look."

Black Hawk and Bremer counties have flown drones over the Waverly Road location and along the stretch of Highway 218, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. He said dogs have also been used in an attempt to find his scent.

Jensen is described as a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet and black framed glasses, and may be barefoot.

Anyone with information regarding Jensen is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.

PHOTOS: Search for Mike Jensen

