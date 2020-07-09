Family of missing man: 'Keep hope alive'

CEDAR FALLS -- Friends and family of Mike Jensen remain hopeful as the search for the missing man entered a fourth day, a day marked by violent storms following insufferable heat.
"Last night we just had a moment where we sat together and joked around and told stories about Mike and reconnected. That's important for the balance to not just be go go go all the time," said Megan Sobczak, a close friend of the Jensens.
"We just keep saying we are going to keep hope alive and hope like heck until we find him or we're told there is no reason to hope any more," she said.
Volunteers are slated to continue searching for Jensen on Friday north of Cedar Falls.
Jensen, 45, a former Wartburg music instructor who suffers from an inoperable brain tumor that causes seizures, fled from Ravenwood Care Center in Waterloo on Monday night, and sightings placed him on Waverly Road between Janesville and Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.
Thursday's volunteer search along the road was scuttled shortly after it began when heavy thunderstorms that toppled trees passed through the area.
"It was a torrential downpour. But we got most of our section searched. Obviously no new tips or anything found with it," Sobczak said. "It's just so crazy that nobody has seen him."
Volunteers were working the stretch of Waverly Road south from Janesville toward Cedar Falls and made it to Clair Street when the storm it, Waterloo police said.
Members of the Janesville Fire Department searched inside town on Thursday night.
About 70 people have been showing up to help with the search each day.
Friday's search will require more people because it involves denser, wooded terrain, organizers said. Authorities also asked searchers to be prepared with long pants, boots and long-sleeve shirts.
Volunteers can sign in around 9 a.m. Friday at the Boathouse in Cedar Falls.
Sobczak said Jensen's family has been in awe of the volunteer turnout and the donations that have fueled the search. She said the couple reached many people through Mike Jensen's work at Wartburg and his music at church, and his wife's work as a chiropractor in Cedar Falls.
"They are very friendly, loving open people, so they never met somebody who they didn't leave a friend. And things have been really hard in 2020 thus far, and I think people are looking for something good put time and energy to, and I think it's really cool," Sobczak said.
Jensen, who suffers from seizures, was living at Ravenwood because part of his ailment includes the urge to take off at anytime, which requires around-the-clock supervision and care. One of his flights involved taking a car and leaving town.
"With the brain tumor, it causes him to have dementia-like symptoms ... He has exit-seeking behaviors where he just, for no rhyme or reason, just wants to leave," Sobczak said.
"He is fast and he is smart enough to know when to sneak out," she said. "We once had 17 people keeping an eye on him, and he evaded them."
Jensen also had a tendency to think he is in trouble, which might cause him to hide.
"That's why were are telling people to looking in barns and sheds and outbuildings," she said. "He could be anywhere. There is no bad place to look and re-look."
Black Hawk and Bremer counties have flown drones over the Waverly Road location and along the stretch of Highway 218, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. He said dogs have also been used in an attempt to find his scent.
Jensen is described as a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet and black framed glasses, and may be barefoot.
Anyone with information regarding Jensen is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.
PHOTOS: Search for Mike Jensen
