Family Fun Fair is Saturday in Waverly

family fun clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK

WAVERLY -- Family Fun Fair, presented by Bremer County Community Partners, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.

Area organizations will share information regarding resources and programs that support parents and promote healthy families. There will be bicycle helmet fittings, food,games, car seat inspections, prizes and balloon art.

The event is funded in part by the Community Partnership for Protecting Children.

