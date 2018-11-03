WATERLOO -- A Waterloo family woke up to a fire in their Oneida Street home Saturday morning.
Waterloo firefighters and emergency services arrived to the home around 10 a.m.
"On our arrival there was fire showing," said Battalion Chief Mike Moore.
The kitchen of the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
"We contained it to that room and knocked it down pretty quick right there," Moore said.
There was smoke and heat damage to the first level of the house, and smoke damage to second floor.
The cause of of fire is being investigated, but no foul play is suspected.
"The folks were sleeping when it came in," Moore said.
The Waterloo Police Department called the Red Cross to assist the residents displaced by the blaze.
"They won't be able to live here for a while," Moore said. "It's not a total loss, the fire was contained to that one room."
No injuries were been reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.