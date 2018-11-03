Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo family woke up to a fire in their Oneida Street home Saturday morning. 

Waterloo firefighters and emergency services arrived to the home around 10 a.m. 

"On our arrival there was fire showing," said Battalion Chief Mike Moore. 

The kitchen of the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. 

"We contained it to that room and knocked it down pretty quick right there," Moore said. 

There was smoke and heat damage to the first level of the house, and smoke damage to second floor.

The cause of of fire is being investigated, but no foul play is suspected. 

"The folks were sleeping when it came in," Moore said. 

The Waterloo Police Department called the Red Cross to assist the residents displaced by the blaze.

"They won't be able to live here for a while," Moore said. "It's not a total loss, the fire was contained to that one room." 

No injuries were been reported. 

