Family ask police to drop murder charge against Lasondra Johnson, claim self defense

WATERLOO -- Two family members and a friend of a woman charged with first-degree murder in a weekend homicide are asking for police to drop the charge, saying she was acting in self defense.

A sister, an aunt who drove in from Milwaukee and a friend who flew from South Carolina were out in front of the Waterloo Police Department on a frigid Tuesday afternoon, holding signs, sounding a cowbell and demanding police "Free Lasondra Johnson" over a megaphone.

"There are witnesses on the block, and everything is being disregarded," said former Waterloo resident Brittany Martin, who now lives in Sumter, South Carolina. "I'm out here advocating today for her release so she can come home."

Martin, along with Johnson's aunt Latondra Young and Johnson's sister, Shaquita Lawrence, said they were not there at the time, but talked to Johnson and neighbors who witnessed the altercation.

They believe that Johnson, who they say is licensed to legally carry a concealed weapon and has no prior criminal record, should have Iowa's stand your ground law apply to her case.

"If three people jump in your car and start to attack you, why would you not be able to shoot to defend yourself?" Martin said.