WATERLOO — Family & Children's Council will tie blue ribbons throughout Lincoln Park in Waterloo to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month.

The community is invited to join FCC to tie ribbons in Lincoln Park and throughout Waterloo at 8:30 a.m. on April 1. A light breakfast will follow at FCC offices at 316 W. Fifth St. in Waterloo.

In the spring of 1989, a grandmother from Virginia began the blue ribbon campaign as a tribute to her grandson, a 3-year-old who died at the hands of his mother's abusive boyfriend.

Family and Children's Council is the area's child abuse prevention agency with its mission to make sure every child in the community is happy, healthy and safe.

“Black Hawk County continues to rank as one of the highest in the state when it comes to reported child abuse cases. We’re reaching epidemic levels and it’s because I believe that everyone wants to protect a child unless it affects an adult they know. It’s beyond problematic in our community,” said Amanda Goodman, FCC executive director.

