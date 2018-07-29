WATERLOO — It’s been more than a week since Mollie Tibbetts was last heard from, weeks since Kaiden Estling was struck and killed by a driver who didn’t stop and more than 100 days since the last time Jake Wilson’s family saw him in La Porte City.
The families of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey can relate: They’ve been waiting years for justice in the cousins’ deaths.
It’s important to remember all of the stories of Iowans missing or denied justice, says Amanda Goodman, executive director of the Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County, and that’s why she’s organizing a community-wide vigil Wednesday.
“There’s just an unsettling feeling in our community,” Goodman said, adding she received lots of feedback after she blogged about the topic. “We need to bring everybody together, and just put the focus back on children and doing whatever we can to keep kids safe.”
The event will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverloop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. Confirmed speakers include Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka; Elizabeth Collins’ mother, Heather Collins; and Cathy Young, a former Family and Children’s Council director, teacher and pastor.
Candles will be provided. Goodman said it’s a family-friendly event.
“My older kids are scared, they’re nervous to go outside. They see me acting crazy about it,” Goodman said. “I want these kids to know we’re going to do whatever we can to keep you safe.”
The event will put the focus back on those who have faded from the headlines, she added.
“When something like this happens, you see the posts. Then it just dwindles — people get back into their day-to-day lives — and there’s still a child who isn’t home,” Goodman said. “We won’t stop saying these kids’ names.”
