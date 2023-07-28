CEDAR FALLS — Even if you don’t remember all the lyrics, most people remember the catchy phrase from the song “Fame” – “I’m gonna live forever … baby, remember my name.”

It’s the title song for Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s summer youth musical, “Fame Jr.,” and probably will give the audience an earworm or two that will be hard to shake.

There are just four performances. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4 and 2 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St. Tickets are $22 each.

Set in the early 1980s, the plot revolves around a diverse group of students who must meet the rigorous demands of drama, music and dance at the High School for the Performing Arts.

Director Mark Fakler describes it as “a tricky show, an incredibly difficult show with one of the hardest intros I’ve seen in a musical.”

“Each cast member is playing a student at this elite performing arts school. We have to balance out the acting, music and choreography to reflect that these students are extremely competitive,” explained Fakler, director of vocal music for grades five through 12 at Grundy Center Community Schools. He starred as Joseph in last year’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

He was tapped as “Fame Jr.” director by CFCT’s new executive director, Greg Holt. Holt is scenic designer for the musical. “Mark has lots of energy and is doing a great job directing the show. Our summer youth musical is for kids 18 and under, and ‘Fame Jr.’ has been a good fit for our cast of talented singers and dancers.”

There are 26 cast members. Playing the leads are Colin Hayes as Nick Piazza and Ava Torres as Carmen Diaz.

“What I love about Carmen is she’s very competitive, proud and outgoing. She’s a very fiery character who believes she’s the best and wants to prove it,” said Torres.

Her favorite song, naturally, is the theme song. “Basically my character goes into a dream world and believes she’s a star and everyone loves her. It’s an ensemble piece, too, and everyone is in it, which is great.”

Hayes got a taste of performing in a musical in last year’s “Footloose” at the Waterloo Community Theatre. “It made me want to do more community theater. I love the one-on-one theme in some of the scenes. It’s fun to build chemistry with someone,” he said.

Singing and dancing at the same time can be difficult, Torres said. “If the dancing is difficult, it makes it hard to get the right sound out as you’re singing, and it can affect your facial features.”

Additional cast members are Drew Ludeman, Nate Puls, Tallula Lamp, Elle Smith, Faith Hansel, Andrew Gerdes, Allison Bovy, Emma Lamp, Natalie Thomas, Gena Koinzan, Addy Breddin, Henry Funk, Lilly Lewis, Michael Hayes and Toby Nuese.

Music director is Alice Pruisner, with Rachel Kuehner as choreographer. Jack Brooks is lighting designer and Ryan Black is the sound designer. Costumes are designed by Marty Levendusky.

Musical ensemble is Gina Brooks, Lydia Pruisner, Lennon Michel, Bethany Schroeder, Mason Nuese. The dance ensemble features Addi Bumblauskas, Rebekah Chagdes and Meryl Pruisner.

“Audiences can expect a lively cast that is engaged in every element of the show and they’ll be able to see the connections form between cast members. There is romance, arguments, competition and an authentic sense throughout the show. There’s also great music, choreography and costume work,” Fakler added.

Tickets are available at the Oster Regent box office from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before each performance, by calling (319) 277-5283, or going online to www.mycfct.org.

