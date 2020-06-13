Falls Aquatic Center to open June 20

CEDAR FALLS — The Falls Aquatic Center is reopening June 20 under certain COVID-19 precautions.
It will operate daily from noon to 8 p.m. through Aug. 9, depending on weather, crowds and staffing. The announcement from the city of Cedar Falls follows a decision Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds to further ease coronavirus restrictions, including allowing for swimming pools to open.
Only season pass holders will be allowed to use the facility, and staff will limit capacity to 600 patrons at any one time. Physical distancing markings for waterslide lines, diving boards and other areas will be added. Drink vending machines will be available, but no other concessions will be offered at the facility or allowed to be carried in.
Patrons are encouraged to bring water in plastic containers only; no drinking fountains will be available.
These additional rules will be in place until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
All patrons must bring and wear a mask upon entering the facility. Anyone not in the pool must wear a face covering, with the exception of children 2 and under.
No lounge chairs, no floatables in the water and no basketballs will be allowed.
A limited amount of facility inflatables will be available for lazy river/waterslide use.
All users must abide by safe social distancing, including keeping six feet away from those not in their immediate household.
Patrons exhibiting signs of illness including fever, cough or shortness of breath as well as those recently exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 during the last 14 days may not enter the facility. Call the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center at 237-8636 with any questions.
Season passes
Season passes will be available for purchase at the Falls Tuesday through Thursday 7–11 a.m. and 4–8 p.m., as well as Friday 7–11 a.m.
After that, they can be purchased at the Rec Center throughout the summer. However, limited capacity rules allow only 40 people in the center at a time. So, patrons are highly encouraged to purchase their Falls passes during the listed dates.
To ensure safe social distancing during the upcoming week's sales, there will be an entrance only point indicated by signage placed at the Falls. Cars will be directed through a marked cue line to the front entrance.
There will be three purchasing stations positioned at the Falls entrance. When a station is open, the next vehicle in line may park and the family may walk to purchase their pass. Staff will help guide patrons through this process.
Patrons will need to verify that members of the family are in the same household, take new photos and process their payment at this time. All family members must be present. There are no refunds on season passes.
Rates are $115 for resident families, $143 for non-resident families and $72 for resident adults. Visit www.cedarfalls.com/398/Daily-Rates-Swim-Pass-Information for more rate details. Individual passes can be purchased online at https://cedarfalls.maxgalaxy.net. The Rec highly encourages patrons to utilize that option, as well. Patrons who do not purchase online, can pick up their card up at the Rec.
Photos: Spring Nature Photos
040220bp-wild-art-sparrow
042320bp-bruggeman-park
042420bp-ruby-crowned-kinglet-2
042720bp-violet-dew
042720bp-wild-art-duck
042720bp-wild-art-frog
043020bp-cedar-island-bird
050120bp-bluebells
050120bp-bluebird-1
SWEET SONGBIRD
050520bp-home-pear-blossom-raindrop
050520bp-lilacs
050520bp-pear-blossom-raindrop
050520bp-violet-raindrop
050820bp-plum-blossoms-2-lr
050920bp-wood-duck-woodpecker
051120bp-wild-art-hummingbird
051120bp-wild-art-oriole
043020bp-garter-snake.jpg
043020bp-yellow-rump-warbler.jpg
043020bp-yellow-throat-warbler.jpg
043020bp-wild-turkey
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.