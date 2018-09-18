WATERLOO -- A large tree fell during heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, taking down a stretch of power lines and narrowly missing a man and a toddler in a pick-up truck driving under the tree at the time.
Officials were called to Rath Street and Court Avenue just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, and kept traffic away due to the tree blocking all of Rath Street between Court Avenue and Dunham Place, and the possibility of live electrical current from downed wires running along Rath Street.
The unidentified male driver of a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound on Rath Street with an 18-month-old child in the backseat when the tree began to fall, according to Lt. Troy Resor with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
"He started to see the tree fall and stepped on it," Resor said.
The tree still hit the pick-up, but mostly damaged the truck bed, not the passenger cab, and neither was injured, according to Resor.
Ray Mount Wrecker Service towed the pick-up from the scene around 10 a.m., and Midamerican Energy crews moved in to shut off the power so City of Waterloo crews could cut and haul away the large tree.
It was unclear if lightning played a role in the falling tree; the driver did not mention it to officials, Resor said.
Showers and thunderstorms were still expected in Waterloo until Tuesday afternoon, with rainfall amounts of between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch expected Tuesday.
