WATERLOO — Despite setbacks from cancer, Justin Junk kept showing up for his job, keeping residents of Waterloo safe as a firefighter.
His fight continued until Oct. 10, 2017, when the 10-year veteran of Waterloo Fire Rescue passed away at the age of 34.
On Monday, his fellow firefighters paid tribute to Junk as he was recognized posthumously as the department’s 2018 Firefighter of the Year during the Noon Exchange Club luncheon at the Elks Club.
“Justin was honorable. He was very dignified. He absolutely would not whine, would not complain. He came in feeling like I can’t even imagine, and he did his job,” said firefighter David Floyd. “I dare you to find anybody as dedicated, that would feel the way he did and come in and knock the job out every time. I can’t fathom how hard that must have been for him.”
Junk, of Independence, was following in his father’s footsteps when he joined Waterloo’s fire department. He studied fire science at Kirkwood Community College and then earned an agricultural studies degree at Iowa State University.
Junk served as a volunteer on the Independence Fire Department and was hired by Waterloo Fire Rescue in August 2007, attaining the title of engineer.
During his final years, he underwent treatment and surgeries.
“We all knew that Justin was struggling with his health issues. But his attitude and work ethic never faltered right up to his last shift. He was simply a super nice guy. He loved his wife and kids, loved his family and loved serving the community,” Fire Chief Pat Treloar said.
As part of the award, the Exchange Club will fund a visit to Grand Harbor Resort in Dubuque for Junk’s wife, Sarah, and their four children.
Also nominated for the award were Neal Caughron and Mike Zimmerly.
