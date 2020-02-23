4 fall through ice at Big Woods Lake; all get to shore safely

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Police said a total of four people fell through the ice at Big Woods Lake Sunday in two difference incidents. All four were able to get safely to shore.

Police said they were called about 12:20 p.m. to Big Woods Lake on a report that three people who were ice fishing had fallen through the ice. Police, fire and MercyOne ambulance personnel responded. When they arrived, they found that other people in the area heard yelling and assisted in getting the three fishermen out of the water and to shore.

The three were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released, police said.

Later, officers were advised of another person who had fallen through the ice after this incident and was able to get himself out of the water. Officers checked on him and he refused medical treatment.

Officials urged the public to use caution near the ice and water with the fluctuating temperatures.

