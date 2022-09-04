Fall prevention classes offered by Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging

WATERLOO -- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is offering Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention classes Sept. 20 through Nov. 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St.

Tai Chi offers a gentle exercise option that can help reduce the risk of falling by improving strength, balance, coordination and flexibility. The low-impact, relaxing form of exercise is ideal for older individuals.

Cost is a $4 suggested contribution per class for those age 60 and over. For participants under age 60, there will be a $4 charge per class. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register by calling Missy Anders at (319) 231-1623 or emailing manders@nei3a.org by Sept. 13.