WATERLOO – The annual Fall Harvest Festival at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens will take place Saturday and next Sunday.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 13 and under.
This year’s theme is “Life at the Arboretum.” The event draws thousands of visitors for the weekend, which features activities for children, including the Hovick Family Farm Petting Zoo, Home Depot Builders and the Grout Museum. Scarecrows made by the public will fill the pathways. Some scarecrows will be available for sale.
Other activities include tractor rides, food and market vendors, a Sunday-only classic car show and more.
Arboretum members and students and staff at Hawkeye Community College can attend for free, but must show their membership or college ID card at the admission gate. Public parking will be at the college with a free tram available to bring visitors to the Arboretum. Handicapped parking is available at the Arboretum.
The non-profit Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens is a 40-acre public garden located at 1927 E. Orange Road, near the Hawkeye Community College campus. Founded in 1996, its mission is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals through horticulture.
More information is available at www.cedarvalleyarboretum.org/events/fall-harvest-festival/.
