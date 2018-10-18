WATERLOO – After spring-flowering bulbs are tucked into their beds and fall leaves are raked, only a few chores remain before the garden is ready for winter. Fill the void by attending the Fall Garden Symposium, presented by the Black Hawk County Master Gardeners.
Featured speakers will discuss a range of garden and garden-related topics on Nov. 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Participants must register by Oct. 27.
“This time of year seems like a good time for the symposium because we’re mostly out of the garden and looking for fall and winter interests. We wanted to present unique speakers that you’re not going to find at other venues or events,” said Steph Orth, symposium chairperson.
Susan Erickson, a licensed landscape architect and a certified aromatherapist who works for Iowa State University Community and Economic Development Extension and Outreach, is the featured speaker for the opening session at 9 a.m. She is PLaCE program coordinator.
“She’ll focus on some of the trends in gardens, including therapeutic gardens and community spaces. We’re excited to have her knowledge and background because PLaCE is leading the way in encouraging communities to rethink their green spaces,” said Orth.
Erickson plans to offer ideas on enhancing personal gardens and will share photographs of her favorite garden spots around the world.
Randall Cass, ISU Extension entomologist, will follow at 10 a.m. to discuss honey bees. Cass is an expert on honey bees, native bees and pollinators.
Iowa’s native orchids are a specialty of Andrew Coghill-Behrends of the Eastern Iowa Orchid Society. His program begins at 11 a.m. and will include discussion and a visual presentation of garden orchids in the woodland landscape.
Lunch is from noon to 1 p.m., followed by the closing session at 1:15 p.m. with Polk County Master Gardeners. Representatives from the group will present a visual presentation on the Iowa State Fair Discovery Gardens and discuss the organization and maintenance of the popular gardens.
“This symposium is for the public. Master gardeners are hosting and volunteering at the event,” Orth said. “You don’t have to be a gardener to enjoy the topics.”
Cost for the symposium is $30 and includes a morning snack and coffee, lunch and handouts.
To register, contact ISU Extension at 234-6811.
The vendor mall is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.
“Opening the mall to the public is new this year because we wanted to get as much interest and exposure for the weekend and the vendors as possible,” Orth explained.
Vendors will include MW Signs, Custom Wreaths by Nancy, Wolf Creek Creations, The Flower Girls, Pampered Chef (Carol Ann Kout), Lemongrass Spas (Dawn McCleish), Thirty One (Kelsey Schaer), Usbourne Books (Krystal Riha), Caveworks Press & Studio, Color Street Nails (Nicole Rand) and Paper Flowers 4 Ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.