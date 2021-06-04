Faithful NAACP member Robert Henderson dies at 65

WATERLOO – Waterloo native Robert Henderson will long be remembered by community members for his support and advocacy of those in need. The longtime member and vice president of the Waterloo NAACP died May 21 at age 65.
“There’s really no words to describe the powerful impact he had on the lives of everyone he touched,” said Waterloo NAACP President LaTanya Graves. “We are truly heartbroken.”
Henderson first served as a member of the NAACP in 2000 before becoming an executive committee member and eventually vice president in 2015. He also investigated discrimination violations as chair of the labor and industry committee.
“He was a force to be reckoned with,” Graves said.
Graves called him her “right-hand man.”
“It’s going to be a void for a while. Looking for someone to fill his shoes is going to be a tough job,” she said.
Over the years Henderson assisted many people.
“He really felt people who were really trying to change their lives should be given a second chance. He worked hard to assist individuals overcoming hurdles,” Graves said.
Henderson worked 34 years for the Department of Correctional Services in Waterloo, retiring in June 2016. He began as a residential officer before becoming a probation and parole officer.
Henderson wasn’t afraid to ask tough questions.
“He was always wanting to get a little philosophical – a very deep individual,” said his supervisor and friend Marvin Spencer. “He’d end the conversation with some humor, but he was a pretty serious cat.”
Spencer worked with Henderson for about eight years before Henderson’s retirement. Spencer fondly remembers their conversations after his retirement.
“It was pretty automatic – every time we’d see each other or talk, he would end the conversation with, ‘Oh, yeah, Marvin. I’m not going to come in to work tomorrow.’ He thought he was hilarious,” Spencer said. “He was just a good guy. He didn’t mean any harm to anybody.”
Spencer knew life wasn’t always easy for Henderson, who was always grateful for the guidance and help he received from others growing up. Henderson didn’t necessarily have trouble in his younger years, but he saw trouble, Spencer said.
“That guidance helped him not to cross that line. Things could have been a lot different for him,” Spencer said. “So he returned to that role to help others. That’s why he had that passion.”
Henderson also was a member of Union Chapter Chair of Local 3289-1.
“He was just dedicated to the work. Our mission is to fight for the rights of all people and that’s what Robert exemplified,” Graves said.
He is survived by his son, Demetrious Ray Taylor, and two grandchildren, Miliano Ray Taylor and Adrien Ray Taylor, all of Waterloo; two brothers, Watson Kent Henderson of Hope, Ark., and Lester Henderson of Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters, Gather Robinson of Waterloo and Marian Henderson of Richmond, Va.; two nieces, Whitney Henderson and Nakita Henderson, both of Hope; a nephew, LaMario Henderson of Hope; and his dog, Kayla.
A memorial service will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Gift of Life Church, 1651 Sycamore St., Waterloo, with a balloon release at 12:30 p.m. at Bakari Health, 515 Beech St., Waterloo. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.