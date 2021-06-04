Faithful NAACP member Robert Henderson dies at 65

Henderson wasn’t afraid to ask tough questions.

“He was always wanting to get a little philosophical – a very deep individual,” said his supervisor and friend Marvin Spencer. “He’d end the conversation with some humor, but he was a pretty serious cat.”

Spencer worked with Henderson for about eight years before Henderson’s retirement. Spencer fondly remembers their conversations after his retirement.

“It was pretty automatic – every time we’d see each other or talk, he would end the conversation with, ‘Oh, yeah, Marvin. I’m not going to come in to work tomorrow.’ He thought he was hilarious,” Spencer said. “He was just a good guy. He didn’t mean any harm to anybody.”

Spencer knew life wasn’t always easy for Henderson, who was always grateful for the guidance and help he received from others growing up. Henderson didn’t necessarily have trouble in his younger years, but he saw trouble, Spencer said.

“That guidance helped him not to cross that line. Things could have been a lot different for him,” Spencer said. “So he returned to that role to help others. That’s why he had that passion.”

Henderson also was a member of Union Chapter Chair of Local 3289-1.