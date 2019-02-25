Try 1 month for 99¢

FAIRBANK -- Fairbank firefighters rescued an ambulance with a pregnant woman in labor early Sunday during the blizzard.

Around 3 a.m. the ambulance became stranded in the blizzard with 50-mph winds and no visibility near the Wapsipinicon River, according to Fairbank Fire Department officials.

Fire crews rallied plow trucks and tractors to reach the stranded ambulance and transfer the woman to the department's own ambulance, which then took her to the hospital. Firefighters then worked to the free the ambulance.

Fire officials report the woman was in good condition at an area hospital.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments