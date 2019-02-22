FAIRBANK -- A grain silo blaze at the Flint Hills Resources ethanol plant continued to smolder Friday.
The Fairbank Fire Department is monitoring the fire which developed Wednesday in a concrete silo a containing dry distillers grain, or DDG, the department said in a news release.
No injuries have been reported, and fire officials said the ongoing incident poses no danger to the community.
DDG is a co-product of the corn ethanol process and is used as a livestock feed supplement.
The fire is believed to have started from spontaneous combustion of the DDG, however plant officials are conducting an investigation into the exact cause. The fire is confined to and is contained within the silo.
Fire officials said engineers have inspected the silo and deemed it structurally stable. Conditions continue to stabilize as temperatures of the structure have fallen and Flint Hills Resources prepares a salvage plan.
Firefighters from Fairbank, Oelwein, Independence, Waverly and Westgate responded to the fire Wednesday.
The ethanol plant was constructed in 2006 on the east edge of Fairbank in southwestern Fayette County. It was acquired by Flint Hills Resources from Hawkeye Renewables in 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.