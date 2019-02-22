Try 1 month for 99¢
062515mp-Flint-Hills-ethanol-plant-5

The Flint Hills Resources’ ethanol plant in Fairbank in a June 2015 photo.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

FAIRBANK -- A grain silo blaze at the Flint Hills Resources ethanol plant continued to smolder Friday.

The Fairbank Fire Department is monitoring the fire which developed Wednesday in a concrete silo a containing dry distillers grain, or DDG, the department said in a news release.

No injuries have been reported, and fire officials said the ongoing incident poses no danger to the community.

DDG is a co-product of the corn ethanol process and is used as a livestock feed supplement.

The fire is believed to have started from spontaneous combustion of the DDG, however plant officials are conducting an investigation into the exact cause. The fire is confined to and is contained within the silo.

Fire officials said engineers have inspected the silo and deemed it structurally stable. Conditions continue to stabilize as temperatures of the structure have fallen and Flint Hills Resources prepares a salvage plan.

Firefighters from Fairbank, Oelwein, Independence, Waverly and Westgate responded to the fire Wednesday.

The ethanol plant was constructed in 2006 on the east edge of Fairbank in southwestern Fayette County. It was acquired by Flint Hills Resources from Hawkeye Renewables in 2011.

