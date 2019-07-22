{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE — The 2019 Mitchell County Fair will run from July 31-Aug. 4 with food, fun and entertainment.

A host of grandstand entertainment will be featured with Tuff Trucks as headliner for the Aug. 1 show. Action begins at 7 p.m. at the Grandstands.

It will be a night of competition when older, inexpensive vehicles (or newer expensive vehicles) in their nearly stock configuration will be taken through a course of bumps, jumps, and mud racing against the clock to determine a winner.

The popular sanctioned tractor pull returns to the grandstand at 7 p.m. on July 31. Figure 8 Races will be held again this year at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The fair will end with the ever-popular car demo derby by Masters of Disasters. Demo begins at 7 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

New entertainment this year can be found in the Limestone Brewers Beer Garden from 7 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 2. Damon Dotson will be the featured musician Aug. 1 with Hwy 9 on Aug. 2.

All 4-H and FFA exhibits will be judged July 30, while all livestock judging begins July 31, and continues through Aug. 3.

Although it is the last day of the fair, Aug. 4 promises to have a full slate of activity with the bucket/bottle calf show at noon and the carving auction by Doyle Woodcarving at 1 p.m., both in the Beef Arena, followed by the ribbon auction at 2:30 p.m. in the South Show Arena.

For more information visit www.mitchellcountyfair.org.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments