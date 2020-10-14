Fair Market Rent in Waterloo/CF metro goes up for 2021, helping those on housing vouchers

CEDAR FALLS — Those using Section 8 housing vouchers will have an easier time finding a place to rent in Cedar Falls after federal Fair Market Rents went up in the area for 2021.

The Fair Market Rents, or FMR, are set by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area each year and are meant to illustrate the average cost for quality rental housing.

Cities then set a payment standard of between 90% and 110% of the FMR as the maximum amount of rental assistance they can provide after the tenant pays 30% of their income. Cedar Falls uses 110%, said community services coordinator Debra Frost.

But the FMR went down in 2020 from 2019, making it more difficult for those on the voucher program to get housing. Frost said she did not know how the federal government calculated the FMR.

“Cedar Falls is not a cheap place to rent,” she said. “For example, it was $664 for a one bedroom, and that includes a utility allowance. You can’t find a one bedroom for that.”

So Frost was happy to report to the Cedar Falls Housing Commission on Tuesday night that the 2021 rates will go up effective Jan. 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}