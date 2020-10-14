Fair Market Rent in Waterloo/CF metro goes up for 2021, helping those on housing vouchers

CEDAR FALLS — Those using Section 8 housing vouchers will have an easier time finding a place to rent in Cedar Falls after federal Fair Market Rents went up in the area for 2021.
The Fair Market Rents, or FMR, are set by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area each year and are meant to illustrate the average cost for quality rental housing.
Cities then set a payment standard of between 90% and 110% of the FMR as the maximum amount of rental assistance they can provide after the tenant pays 30% of their income. Cedar Falls uses 110%, said community services coordinator Debra Frost.
But the FMR went down in 2020 from 2019, making it more difficult for those on the voucher program to get housing. Frost said she did not know how the federal government calculated the FMR.
“Cedar Falls is not a cheap place to rent,” she said. “For example, it was $664 for a one bedroom, and that includes a utility allowance. You can’t find a one bedroom for that.”
So Frost was happy to report to the Cedar Falls Housing Commission on Tuesday night that the 2021 rates will go up effective Jan. 1.
Support Local Journalism
“It has raised considerably — almost $100 on some of these,” she said. “That is really good news because, as we know, rent doesn’t go down, it goes up.”
The payment standard on a one-bedroom rental in the voucher program will go up from $664 to $737, while a two-bedroom unit will rise from $839 to $922.
“Maybe that will encourage more landlords to participate,” said board chair Gary Winterhof.
“The landlords have been good to work with, but it’ll be nice to have a higher rent to work with,” Frost said.
A total of 215 units are currently under Section 8 contract, with another 185 families on the waiting list in Cedar Falls, according to documents provided to the commission. Families on the program had an average annual total income of $14,189.61.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.