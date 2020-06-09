Fair chance training set

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will host a training webinar for Waterloo business owners and human resources professionals to assist with compliance with the city’s “fair chance” ordinance that goes into effect July 1.

The training will take place at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.

The training will be led by Lauren Peterman from PDCM Insurance and Kyle D. Roed from CPM. The training is approved for SHRM and HRCI continuing education credits.

Registration is through the city’s website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/fairchance. Log in information will be provided to registrants via email. The webinar will be recorded and available along with other resources at the same web address. Those with questions should call 291-4301.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0