Facebook AI predicts 12,585 COVID cases in Black Hawk Co. by end of month

“Our work has really gone from more pilot and experimental to mission critical,” she said.

While Data for Good uses other coronavirus models, like John Hopkins University and the New York Times, they’re also able to tap into Facebook’s huge user base, grabbing information that people post publicly about their locations to determine whether people are staying close to home.

The prediction also takes data from a survey Facebook offered to its users from Carnegie Mellon that asks about people’s habits wearing masks and whether they have coronavirus symptoms, like fever or shortness of breath.

It’s then compiled into a map, where users can click on individual counties and see the prediction for the next two weeks.

On Nov. 17, Data for Good predicts, by Nov. 30, Black Hawk County will have 12,585 cases, Bremer County will have 2,305 cases and Buchanan County will have 1,400 cases. As of Nov. 20, the three counties had 9,912, 1,687 and 1,035 cases, respectively.