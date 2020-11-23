Facebook AI predicts 12,585 COVID cases in Black Hawk Co. by end of month

WATERLOO — Tagged your location in a photo on Facebook? Or taken a survey on Facebook from Carnegie Mellon University? Your data is helping influence a prediction of how many coronavirus cases there will be in the Cedar Valley by the end of the month.
Facebook artificial intelligence, along with Facebook’s Data for Good project, are collecting your Facebook data along with other publicly-available sources to predict the county will have reached 12,585 total positive cases by Nov. 30.
The model predicts two weeks out, because anything longer than that would be less accurate, said Laura McGorman, public policy manager at Data For Good.
“This forecast is going to be ongoing, publicly available and up and running as long as the pandemic lasts,” she said.
Data for Good started at the Facebook company three years ago — they’re the ones behind natural disaster response maps, compiling information about hard-hit areas and evacuation routes from AI-generated data when you mark yourself “safe” or tag yourself in a location.
This year, they began partnering with hundreds more organizations around the world on pandemic response and prediction, McGorman said.
“Our work has really gone from more pilot and experimental to mission critical,” she said.
While Data for Good uses other coronavirus models, like John Hopkins University and the New York Times, they’re also able to tap into Facebook’s huge user base, grabbing information that people post publicly about their locations to determine whether people are staying close to home.
The prediction also takes data from a survey Facebook offered to its users from Carnegie Mellon that asks about people’s habits wearing masks and whether they have coronavirus symptoms, like fever or shortness of breath.
It’s then compiled into a map, where users can click on individual counties and see the prediction for the next two weeks.
On Nov. 17, Data for Good predicts, by Nov. 30, Black Hawk County will have 12,585 cases, Bremer County will have 2,305 cases and Buchanan County will have 1,400 cases. As of Nov. 20, the three counties had 9,912, 1,687 and 1,035 cases, respectively.
“We’ve seen our forecast track very closely to county-level data sets,” McGorman said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing that cases are significantly on the rise in many places in the U.S.”
McGorman said the data can be helpful to both county-level decision makers and health officials, helping them plan for ventilator and in-patient bed usage, as well as to the average resident wanting to plan a safe holiday.
“One thing the model won't predict is if a ton of people travel over the Thanksgiving holiday — that could cause cases to be further than what our estimates projected,” she said.
Ultimately, McGorman hopes the data is another reminder for residents to “remain vigilant” about the spread of the virus.
“If you’re in a place where cases are on the rise, now more than ever this is really a reminder to take heed of the advice of public health officials,” she said.
