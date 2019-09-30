First in a series of stories from the Fall 2019 Inclusion magazine
WATERLOO — Daejaun O’Neal wasn’t always focused on classes when he arrived at East High School.
That included leaving the building some days to get lunch, which isn’t allowed in Waterloo Community Schools.
Such behavior got the attention of Sharrie Wright, an assistant principal, and para-educator Charlotte Leonard, who were organizing a new academic support group four years ago when O’Neal was a freshman. African American Males Achieving Success aims to keep a select group of struggling students on track in school and encourages them to excel in their studies. Initially, they identified 30 black males to participate.
“Charlotte and I kind of put (the program) together just to kind of give them some extra support,” said Wright. They drew the group from middle school counselors’ recommendations of incoming students as well as second-year East boys still classified as freshmen “who might just benefit from a push over the line.”
“AAMAS helped a lot,” said O’Neal, who graduated from East in the spring. For starters, “I stopped skipping school to get food.”
He also credits the program for an internship during the past year in VGM’s fulfillment center. And he started looking to an education beyond high school. O’Neal sat down and set a “bold” goal for himself: “That I want to be a computer engineer.”
He isn’t alone in getting on a path toward graduation and future possibilities through the program. Ten students graduated in the spring and four more finished high school at the end of last year’s first semester. Eight others are continuing to work toward graduation this year at East.
“Some transferred to different schools, left town, moved away,” said Leonard. That included seven of the original students while the final boy chose to drop out of the group.
“Sometimes if we saw a student wasn’t succeeding in this environment, we helped them get to Expo (Alternative Learning Center) or where ever they could move forward,” said Wright.
A visit during the program’s first year to one of the Urban Prep Academy campuses in Chicago provided ideas and inspiration for the students and organizers. Most students in the all-boys college preparatory public charter high schools come from low-income families.
Through AAMAS, organizers monitor grades and class attendance, meeting twice a month with the students. Career possibilities are discussed and speakers are brought in. Group members go on college visits, as well, which requires planning trip fundraisers.
Students also choose AAMAS members for leadership positions in the group. Leonard said a focus has been “forming that group, that brotherhood” among participants. “The guys hold each other responsible.”
That includes leaders, in particular, talking to members about their behavior if they are skipping school or acting out in class. It is “in the vein of peer counselor to each other,” said Wright.
Involvement in the group created the right mindset for O’Neal to continue his education and “it really kept me out of trouble.” He started at Hawkeye Community College this fall to complete general education requirements and plans to continue at Iowa State University. Eventually, he dreams of owning a business.
“AAMAS helped me make it to senior year, helped me with my attendance,” said Qualen Scott, who started his senior year this fall after going through summer school. “My grades, they’re getting back on track.”
He wasn’t initially sold on joining the group when first approached with the opportunity. Before committing, Scott was able to go on a field trip and spend time with the group.
“It was the help I was receiving with my classwork” that finally convinced him to become a member, he said. “Doing it by myself was challenging.”
Since then, said Scott, he’s become close with his peers involved in the program. “It’s like a family now that we’ve gotten to know each other.”
For Javontez Jefferson-Sisk, who is also a senior this fall, joining the group “wasn’t about getting my life on track.” He saw the leadership potential of AAMAS and asked to join. He will intern this year with a dental assistant at the Peoples Community Health Clinic.
After graduation, Jefferson-Sisk hopes to study pre-dentistry and business at the University of Northern Iowa. He would then continue on elsewhere to earn a dentistry degree.
With students like Scott and Jefferson-Sisk added in subsequent years, there are currently 24 in the program.
Organizers plan to recruit about six new freshmen boys into AAMAS this fall, keeping the program at around 30 students. They’re also working on rejuvenating an advisory committee set up when the group started and getting more men involved to serve as advocates for the participants.
