WATERLOO -- Eye of the Needle is having its annual school uniform drive for families in need of assistance with.

Those in need of uniforms may schedule an appointment by calling (319) 215-6151. Appointments are being set for July 27-Aug. 23.

You must bring the following to your appointment: Social Security card, source of income information, EBT award letter, identification, and sizes of family members.

