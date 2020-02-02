Extension plans healthy relationship event
0 comments

Extension plans healthy relationship event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
isu extension logo

 

INDEPENDENCE  -- Buchanan County Extension will host “Healthy Relationship Education Training” from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Heartland Acres Event Center.

The one-day program is designed for professionals who work with children and families to increase access to relationship education as a strategy to meet the safety, permanency, and well-being needs of children. This program uses a research-based curriculum that is being implemented nationally to professionals that they can use to encourage the development of healthy couple relationships.

Cindy Thompson and Danielle Day, human sciences specialists in family life with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will conduct this class. Interactive lessons, discussions and resources will be provided.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The $125 fee includes a curriculum manual, tools, and lunch.

For more information, contact Thompson at cpthom08@iastate.edu or (319) 334-8013 or the Buchanan County Extension Office at (319) 334-7161. Registrations are being accepted online at http://bit.ly/hret14487.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News