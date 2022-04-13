Extension activities topic at Cedar Falls Lions meeting

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will hear about County Extension activities at its Monday (April 18) meeting.

Shelly Smith, executive director of the Iowa State County Extension Office in Black Hawk County, will answer the question, “What’s Your County Extension Service Up to These Days?”

The Cedar Falls Lions Club meeting at the United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., is open to the public. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. The meeting begins at noon.

