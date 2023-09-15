WATERLOO – The Jesse Cosby Center is hosting an expungement and employment barriers resource clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Jesse Cosby Center. The clinic is for Black Hawk County residents.

The purpose of the clinic is to use the law to help remove barriers to housing, education, employment and prosperity for people who have been involved in the criminal justice system.

Eligible clients will receive one-on-one legal help from an attorney for criminal record expungement, court debt, driver's license and vehicle registration issues, and private background checks.

Preregistration is required. A form can be submitted online at tinyurl.com/ILAexpungement or by calling Iowa Legal Aid at 1-800-532-1275. The deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The Jesse Cosby Center is located at 1112 Mobile St. Interpretation services will be provided.

