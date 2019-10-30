{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Catholic Schools will host several "Explore" events to allow students and parents to find out more about each school.

They include:

  • Blessed Sacrament Early Childhood Center, infant-school age childcare and 3-4 year-old preschool -- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at 600 Stephan Ave.
  • St. Edward Elementary School, kindergarten-fifth grade -- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at 139 E. Mitchell Ave.
  • Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, grades six-eight -- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at 3225 W. Ninth St.
  • Columbus Catholic High School, grade nine-12 -- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at 3231 W. Ninth St.

Check-in begins at 6:15 p.m. for all events.

Contact Sarah Smith, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools advancement director, at 232-1422 or ssmith@cvcatholic.org with any questions.

