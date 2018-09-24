WATERLOO — The Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced its new community destination brand — Experience Waterloo.
The new brand was unveiled at a recent event at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in downtown Waterloo, a symbol of the momentum the community is gaining, with a tie-in to the historical underpinnings of the city.
Development of the new brand followed an extensive research process that involved community stakeholders, residents and visitors. Beginning in 2017, area residents and visitors were surveyed to gain a deeper understanding of what community experiences Waterloo residents take the most pride in and what motivates travelers to visit Waterloo.
“This brand – the bold and colorful ‘W,’ is symbolic of the pride and success we are building upon here in Waterloo. It doesn’t just represent a destination brand, but rather the excitement we – the people who live, work and experience Waterloo daily – want to communicate to the world about our community,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.
With the new brand comes a change in the organizational moniker. While still formally the Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau, the organization will change its daily presence from Travel Waterloo, to Experience Waterloo.
“I am pleased at the way the new brand not only engages visitors, but encourages, energizes and elevates our citizens as champions and ambassadors of Waterloo. What we say to each other about Waterloo and what we tell the rest of the world shapes the experience,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
The kickoff event featured a new “hype video” for the community to not only announce the new brand, but to demonstrate the excitement and vibrancy the community embodies. The organization has also rebranded the organization’s website and will be replacing the brand throughout the community as well as featuring it in more visible locations in the coming months.
Experience Waterloo’s mission is to enhance and promote the Waterloo experience. For more information about Experience Waterloo, visit experiencewaterloo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.