Experience Waterloo holds “Waterloo Lights the Night” Christmas Block Party

WATERLOO -- Experience Waterloo's holiday kickoff event, Waterloo Lights the Night, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Anton’s Garden in downtown Waterloo.

The free event will be a Christmas block party with Santa, the annual downtown tree lighting, fireworks, a llama Christmas village by Rector Farms, music, children's crafts and games, hot chocolate and food vendors. There will also be a toy drive for families in need.

The event serves as a kickoff to Main Street Waterloo’s Winter Wonder-Loo Holiday Season of Celebration.

For more information, go to experienceWaterloo.com.

