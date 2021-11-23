 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Experience Waterloo holds “Waterloo Lights the Night” Christmas Block Party

  • Updated
  • 0
winter wonderloo

The lights on the Christmas tree at East Fourth Street and Sycamore Street come on in November 2019 during Winter Wonder'Loo in downtown Waterloo. 

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO -- Experience Waterloo's holiday kickoff event, Waterloo Lights the Night, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Anton’s Garden in downtown Waterloo.

The free event will be a Christmas block party with Santa, the annual downtown tree lighting, fireworks, a llama Christmas village by Rector Farms, music, children's crafts and games, hot chocolate and food vendors. There will also be a toy drive for families in need.

The event serves as a kickoff to Main Street Waterloo’s Winter Wonder-Loo Holiday Season of Celebration. 

For more information, go to experienceWaterloo.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Defying disability to earn a living in Gaza

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News