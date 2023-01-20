 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Experience Waterloo announces My Waterloo Days lineup, free admission

Waterloo Days Parade 15

The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo in 2022.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s annual community festival is being revamped this year.

The headliners for My Waterloo Days, which will be held June 8-11, were announced this week by Experience Waterloo. Three musical acts are featured that gained nationwide popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Along with national headliners, all festivities will be admission free.

Experience Waterloo’s Executive Director Tavis Hall said getting rid of those costs for attendees is part of an effort to ensure everyone in the community can come out to the event.

“We wanted to make sure that this event was meant to celebrate Waterloo and didn’t want cost to be a barrier to folks,” he said.

On June 9, R&B artist Ginuwine will perform at 9:30 p.m. on the main stage in Lincoln Park. His top hits include “Pony” and “Differences.”

Ginuwine.jpg

R&B artist Ginuwine will perform at My Waterloo Days June 9.

Following Ginuwine will be hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins at 10:30 p.m. The two are best known for songs like “Salt Shaker” and “Wait” as well as for lbeing featured on a number of Billboard hip-hop 100 songs.

Ying Yang Twins.jpg

Hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins will be performing June 9 at My Waterloo Days.

On June 10, alternative rock band Blessid Union of Souls will perform at 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Park stage after the fireworks. The band’s top songs include “I Believe” and “Hey Leonardo.”

Blessid Union of Souls.jpg

Alternative rock band Blessid Union of Souls will be performing at My Waterloo Days June 10.

A full music line-up will be announced in the spring. Along with the main stage in Lincoln Park there will be an additional stage at Anton’s Garden and a downtown “Teen Stage” located near Lincoln Park. The My Waterloo Days parade, kids bike races and a talent search will also be part of the festivities.

“I’m looking forward to seeing that park swell as we’ve got amazing music and entertainment,” Hall said. “I think people are going to look out into a crowd and see a ton of people super excited and super proud of being from Waterloo. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

My Waterloo Days changes leadership

This year’s event is presented and sponsored by Veridian Credit Union. Hall said sponsorships are a major part of the festival breaking even, as there will be no admission fee.

Julie Gage, Veridian public relations strategist, did not disclose the amount being given to My Waterloo Days but said the company is at the top financial level of sponsors. She said that Veridian has been a longtime sponsor of the festival but this year is stepping up its contribution.

“We’re excited to be a part of it,” she added, noting this is also Experience Waterloo’s first year since taking over the event from Main Street Waterloo. “It’s gonna be an exciting year ahead to see all the changes.”

For more information about the event, go online to www.mywaterloodays.com.

