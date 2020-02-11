Experience Waterloo accepting grant applications

WATERLOO -- Experience Waterloo has released applications for the fiscal year 2021 hotel-motel tax grants. Grants are available for events and projects occurring between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 in the Waterloo area.
Event-based projects receiving grant funding are those that will bring visitors to Waterloo during fiscal year 2021 and long term, as well. They should also have positive and lasting impact on the Waterloo area and demonstrate economic impact back to Waterloo.
Some 900 players from across Iowa descended on downtown Waterloo last week for the annual Iowa Operators of Music and Amusements state dart championship, the largest tournament of its kind in the state.
The Iowa Army National Guard announced Thursday its Ironman Battalion will deploy approximately 550 soldiers to the Middle East from armories in Waterloo, Charles City, Oelwein, Iowa Falls, Dubuque, Iowa City and Davenport.