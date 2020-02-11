Experience Waterloo accepting grant applications
0 comments

Experience Waterloo accepting grant applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Experience Waterloo logo

WATERLOO -- Experience Waterloo has released applications for the fiscal year 2021 hotel-motel tax grants. Grants are available for events and projects occurring between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 in the Waterloo area.

Event-based projects receiving grant funding are those that will bring visitors to Waterloo during fiscal year 2021 and long term, as well. They should also have positive and lasting impact on the Waterloo area and demonstrate economic impact back to Waterloo.

Grants are to be used to help start events or capital projects, stimulate interest and participation, and to bring people to Waterloo.

Grant rules, applications and submission outlines can be found at ExperienceWaterloo.com/partners.aspx. Applications are due by 10 a.m. March 11.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News