WATERLOO — The Exchange Club of Waterloo has been honored for creating the National Exchange Club Outstanding Youth Service Project for 2018-2019.
The award was presented to the Waterloo club at the annual National Exchange Club Convention in Norfolk, Va., on July 20.
The National Exchange Club is a service organization with 650 clubs and more than 21,000 members in the United States and Puerto Rico. Each year one club is chosen to receive a National Service Project award in the areas of Patriotism, Youth and Community.
You have free articles remaining.
This year’s award for youth went to the Exchange Club of Waterloo for the tricycle track built by the club and donated to the city of Waterloo’s park system. The Trike Track provides a family play destination for young children to ride tricycles, big wheels and bicycles in a safe environment and learn about cycle safety at the same time. The tricycle track includes a two-lane course complete with traffic signs, a roundabout and a gas station. Picnic tables and observation benches allow parents to watch their child as they play.
The Exchange Trike Track is located in Exchange Park in Waterloo, just past the Waterloo Bucks stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.