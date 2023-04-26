WATERLOO — For the last 75 years, members of the Exchange Club of Waterloo have dedicated themselves to making the community a better place to live.

“We have a strong legacy in this community through years of fundraising and volunteer efforts,” said Matt Trueg, club president.

Members and their special guests will celebrate the diamond anniversary at a reception and program from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Waterloo Elks Club, 407 E. Park Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

Tracy Edwards, CEO of The National Exchange Club, will attend. Grow Cedar Valley Ambassadors will be present for a ribbon cutting, followed by a reception with live music by Bryan Sink.

A program at 5:30 p.m. will highlight community projects and partnerships. In addition, the Exchange Club of Waterloo will present a donation to Amanda Goodman, executive director of the Family and Children’s Council.

“We have made significant contributions to the Family and Children’s Council over the years. Since 1990, we’ve contributed $175,000 as part of the national project on prevention of child abuse,” said Jillian Rutledge, vice president.

Exchange Club members have served on FCC’s board of directors and help organize and participate in FCC fundraising events, as well as tying blue ribbons on trees and wearing blue for Child Abuse Awareness Month. Prevention of child abuse is a National Exchange Club project.

Founded on April 28, 1948, Exchange Club of Waterloo is one of 700 National Exchange Clubs, an all-volunteer organization for men and women who want to serve their community, develop leadership skills and make new friends.

Exchange Club of Waterloo has been synonymous with the Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show since 1951, when the club established the annual event as a source of income to support community projects and programs. Recently, the club sold its interest, but will continue to volunteer.

In 1954, club members redeveloped the old Chautauqua Park and opened Cedar River Exchange Park, a popular local park. The first 9-hole disc golf course opened at the park in 1980, and a variety of improvements have taken place at the park over the years, including Trike Track.

The club has amassed an impressive list of activities and programs it has supported over its 75-year history. Those include donating approximately $300,000 to the city for park projects and renovations as well as volunteering for and contributing more than $100,000 to the Salvation Army, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Grin & Grow Daycare, Goodwill, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and many other organizations.

Americanism projects receive unqualified support from members, including Healing Fields in 2004 and 2007; raising nearly $12,000 for Cedar Valley Honor Flights; distributing nearly 1,000 flags annually at parades, ball parks, Honor Flights and special events; donating $9,000 to Veteran’s Memorial Hall; installing multiple Freedom Shrines for area schools and public buildings; and presenting annual Proudly We Hail awards.

This year, Exchange Club launched the Veteran’s Way Banner Project. The Exchange Club of Waterloo is partnering with the city, Main Street Waterloo and Experience Waterloo to launch the Veterans Walk of Honor component along Fourth Street. Banners will be on display from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.

Among prestigious awards presented by the club are the Bill Sizer Basketball awards for high school seniors and police/reserve officers and firefighter/EMT of the year awards.

In recent years, the club forged a relationship with the National Cattle Congress, said Sandy Sommerfelt, anniversary event chair. “We do a Show and Shine at the fairgrounds, and we work selling and taking tickets during the National Cattle Congress Fair. That’s a lot of shifts and volunteers needed,” she said.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic, Waterloo’s club was one of the largest in Iowa. There are about 50 current members, as well as long-time members who are no longer active but continue to support projects and pay dues.

The organization is rebuilding its membership, said Sommerfelt, who works for Grow Cedar Valley. She likes the camaraderie at Exchange Club meetings and activities.

“I’ve made a lot of friends. I joined eight years ago because I liked the purpose of serving veterans and youth. I stayed because of the people,” she explained.

“Members are where they want to be, involved in what matters to them and giving it the amount of time they can spend,” said Trueg, who works at O’Neal Steel. He joined about seven years ago.

“I saw how Exchange Club worked to make a difference. It’s a good place to get to know people. I want to leave a legacy in the community.”

Rutledge, who works at the Waterloo Public Library, joined in 2019. “I enjoy hearing the programs at weekly meetings and learning more about the community. I’ve also met a ton of people,” she said.

Treasurer Diana Sash’s husband, Dave, joined the Exchange Club in 1975. She followed a year later. “I found that I was helping at all of these events, so I might as well join,” Sash said.

She’s never regretted her decision. “I’ve recently retired, so I’m finding myself involved in a deeper way. Near and dear to my heart is our work to prevent child abuse.”

William Kay didn’t join until 2002, after he retired from John Deere. He’d gotten to know the community and its various clubs and representatives as a camera operator at city council meetings. He now serves as a club director.

“I like this organization, and I like the way it operates and raises funds. It doesn’t ask members for money. You get involved and raise money,” he said.

Meetings take place at noon Tuesdays at the Waterloo Elks Club. New members may attend.