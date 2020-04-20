Exchange Club of Waterloo gives donation to agency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- The Exchange Club of Waterloo has presented a check for $5,400 to the Family and Children's Council of Black Hawk County for its work in the prevention of child abuse and strengthening of families in ther community.

The donation was presented to Amanda Goodman, executive director of the Family and Children's Council, after her presentation on abuse prevention efforts during the current coronavirus crisis during the club's April 20 Zoom meeting.

During the Covid-19 crisis the Exchange Club of Waterloo continues to finds ways to continue giving back to our community during the restrictions of the pandemic. The prevention of child abuse is the primary service project for Exchange Clubs at both the national, regional and local levels.

