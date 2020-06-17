Exchange Club awards the Book of Golden Deeds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Exchange Club recently recognized three organizations with the Book of Golden Deeds Award. The Book of Golden Deeds Award is the National Exchange Club’s longest running project. It recognizes dedicated individuals or groups who give endless hours of their time and talents toward making their communities better places to live.

This year’s recipients include Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Bremer County Health Department and Waverly Health Center. These organizations and their staff were selected because they have been tirelessly working to protect our community and their residents, patients and the community from the COVID-19 pandemic. Their work is helping to keep many vulnerable individuals safe and healthy.

The Waverly Exchange Club was chartered in 1984. Throughout its history, the club has focused on raising funds and volunteering time to support families, victims of child abuse, and improve the lives of those living within our communities. To learn more about the club, go to its Facebook page or email WaverlyExchangeClub@gmail.com.

